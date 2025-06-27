Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 57,635 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $180.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $181.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

