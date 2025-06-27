Diversified Trust Co Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,137 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $279.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.02 and its 200 day moving average is $286.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

