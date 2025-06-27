Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $26.31 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 109,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 105,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in TJX Companies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

TJX stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

