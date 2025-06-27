Family Investment Center Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Family Investment Center Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.