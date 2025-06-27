9,217 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Victrix Investment Advisors

Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.2% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $546.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $547.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

