Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.40 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.37.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

