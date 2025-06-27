Board of the Pension Protection Fund Buys 1,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $187.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

