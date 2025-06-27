PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.