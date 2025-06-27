Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.73 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.