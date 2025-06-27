Quilter Plc Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.8%

GS stock opened at $688.34 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $690.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

