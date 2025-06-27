Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,777 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up approximately 2.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $152,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

GEV stock opened at $506.74 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $522.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Glj Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

