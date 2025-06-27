The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $363.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

