Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,635,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,627,000 after buying an additional 168,897 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 184,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 199,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

