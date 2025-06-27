Tranquility Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 766,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,675,000 after buying an additional 50,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

ECL opened at $263.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $273.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

