General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

