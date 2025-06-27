Stone Summit Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after buying an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average of $192.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

