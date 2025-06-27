Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.56 and a 200-day moving average of $286.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $494.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.