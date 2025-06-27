Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Onefund LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $534.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $531.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.83. The stock has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

