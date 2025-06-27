Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 279,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.