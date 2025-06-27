Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 42,654 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

MMM stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

