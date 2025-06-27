Victrix Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 867 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.79.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $15,481,432.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,429,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,737,275,050.28. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

