Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $53.90 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $53,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.54.

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $1,856,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,505,490. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $493.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.27. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $422.69 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

