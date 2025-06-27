Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 9,414 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

