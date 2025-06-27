Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.9% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. FFG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $795.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $754.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $781.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.11.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

