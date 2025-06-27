Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.11. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

