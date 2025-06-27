Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,185 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $54,981,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6%

FI stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $200.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

