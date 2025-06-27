Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

