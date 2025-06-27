The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $263.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.39.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.