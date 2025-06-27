Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,802 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE MO opened at $58.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

