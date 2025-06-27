Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $390.67 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.06 and a 200 day moving average of $375.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

