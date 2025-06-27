First Merchants Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

