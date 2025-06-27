Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,165 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Argus decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

