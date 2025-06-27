Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Stock Down 0.1%

SO stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

