Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,180 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.