Hikari Power Ltd Reduces Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hikari Power Ltd reduced its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up 0.6% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $328.66 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.