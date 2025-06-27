Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

