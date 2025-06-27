SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Park Place Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 249.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,225 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

