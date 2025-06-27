The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lowered by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:BA opened at $202.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

