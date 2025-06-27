Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $213.28 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $599.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

