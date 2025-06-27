W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 1.1% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,016.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,055.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,043.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $888.75 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.