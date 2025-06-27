TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

