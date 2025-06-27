Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $187.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.88.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

