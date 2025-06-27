Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after buying an additional 2,024,640 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,221,000 after acquiring an additional 908,544 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $113.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

