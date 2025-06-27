Quilter Plc Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,074,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $85.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

