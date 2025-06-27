Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Corning has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

