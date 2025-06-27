Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

