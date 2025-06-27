Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.0% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.1%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

