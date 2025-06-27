Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.