Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.74. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $372.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.