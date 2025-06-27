Western Wealth Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $795.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $781.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.